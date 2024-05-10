Launches
BlissCompass

BlissCompass

Find The Tasks You Enjoy: Track, Rate & Align

Free
Keep Track Of What Fulfills You, Reclaim Your Time, Align With Your True Desires, and Live Blissfully, Without Hours of Reflection.
Launched in
Time Tracking
Quantified Self
 by
BlissCompass
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
8,720 upvotes
Accelerating our backend performance with Supabase, the open-source Firebase alternative that supercharges our database needs!
Vercel
Vercel
623 upvotes
Deploying with precision on Vercel, where simplicity meets speed for seamless production rollouts!
About this launch
BlissCompass
BlissCompassLive a More Blissful and Meaningful Life
BlissCompass by
BlissCompass
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in Time Tracking, Quantified Self. Made by
Gabor Kriston
,
Shaur ul Asar
and
Elezah Adam
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
BlissCompass
is not rated yet. This is BlissCompass's first launch.
