Home
→
Product
→
BlissCompass
BlissCompass
Find The Tasks You Enjoy: Track, Rate & Align
Keep Track Of What Fulfills You, Reclaim Your Time, Align With Your True Desires, and Live Blissfully, Without Hours of Reflection.
Launched in
Time Tracking
Quantified Self
by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
8,720 upvotes
Accelerating our backend performance with Supabase, the open-source Firebase alternative that supercharges our database needs!
Vercel
623 upvotes
Deploying with precision on Vercel, where simplicity meets speed for seamless production rollouts!
About this launch
Live a More Blissful and Meaningful Life
BlissCompass by
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Time Tracking
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Gabor Kriston
,
Shaur ul Asar
and
Elezah Adam
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BlissCompass's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
