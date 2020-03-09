Discussion
Tom O'Malley
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! This is SO cool. Let me collect my thoughts here... Okay, first of all, a very special THANK YOU 🙌 to @dansiepen for posting Blipbrands this morning. We are honored to share the stage with some of the web’s latest and greatest digital gadgets. My wife and I created Blipbrands after naming 500+ companies in our small, home-based marketing agency. We quickly learned from our clients how important a matching domain was for their identity—and what a frustrating barrier that can be in the startup process. As you know, domain availability is 🦴 dry these days. So why not reverse engineer it? Let’s START with an awesome domain and build a business from there! At the core of Blipbrands is our marketplace of hand-selected names for sale. This is essentially our own private collection of business name ideas (no 3rd-party sellers). Recently, our daily newsletter has REALLY taken off 🚀 as well—so we hope you’ll join in on the fun. While we may not be the first to deliver domains to your inbox every morning, our subscribers see tremendous benefit in being inspired by brandable names. We truly believe your next BIG 💡 idea begins with a killer domain. I’m here to answer any questions today and can’t wait to hear your feedback!
Looks awesome! I run an agency and this is an issue, literally every customer faces
