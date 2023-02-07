Products
Home
Product
Blip
Ranked #10 for today
Blip
Plaid, but for Bill Pay
Payment Required
Blip's API helps fintechs build personalized, engaging, and powerful bill pay experiences.
Launched in
API
,
Fintech
,
Tech
by
Blip
About this launch
Blip
Plaid, but for Bill Pay
Blip by
Blip
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
API
,
Fintech
,
Tech
. Made by
Michael Bank
and
Seth Fenster
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Blip
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blip's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
-
