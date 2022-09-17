Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Blinqo
Ranked #8 for today
Blinqo
Chrome Extension to blur texts, images, forms on any website
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Blinqo - Chrome Extension that lets you blur anything on the website, while you sharing or recording a screen. You can hide emails, form inputs, credit card information, images, texts, and many more!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Blinqo
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Blinqo
Chrome Extension to blur texts, images, forms on any website
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Blinqo by
Blinqo
was hunted by
Vlad Hrytsenko
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Vlad Hrytsenko
. Featured on September 18th, 2022.
Blinqo
is not rated yet. This is Blinqo's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#184
Report