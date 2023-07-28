Products
Blinkcuts
Blinkcuts
Transform your short video into next viral sensation
Blink Cuts: Trim, Highlight and burn captions in videos with ease. Enhance engagement with diverse templates, from Mr. Beast's dynamism to clear financial styles. Elevate your content today!
Launched in
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Which things do you hate in your current editing tools?"
The makers of Blinkcuts
About this launch
Add stylish captions using AI
Follow for updates
Blinkcuts by
Blinkcuts
was hunted by
Rahul Bansal
in
. Made by
Rahul Bansal
and
Saransh Chopra
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blinkcuts's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
6
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#288
