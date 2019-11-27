Discussion
Daniil Okhlopkov
Happy to see that a hackathon idea turned into a product! So rare, so cool!
@okhlopkov That was our original plan after hackathon ^ —— ^ THANKS!
Nice! Good luck
@alex_steemorol_bavdey T.HANKS )
Maker
Hi, @kevin thank you for hunting our product! My name is Arsen. We developed an iOS App Blink. It helps to reduce eye tense, stress and fatigue with special eyesight exercises. App is based on eye tracking technology through TrueDepth. This technology helps Blink to guide user’s exercise technique and correct it for maximum efficiency. Because of TrueDepth Blink is only available for iPhones X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11 or iPad Pro models. Due to the unique design, wich activates peripheral vision, users can navigate in Blink without directly looking at the screen. This is what makes Blink friendly solution for tired eyesight. App is totally free, because our goal right now is to get as much users feedback as possible. So, maybe you would be interested in testing our app and share your honest thoughts on it. Do you like it?
Sure!!!
nah :(
Nice app! Really helps not to forget about eye gymnastics.
@new_user_332fdc2697 Glad to hear. Lots of stuff need to be done and improved!
Simple and clear idea. Gj guys!
@designervkepke app really helps look after my eyes
