Blink

Strengthen your eyesight with eye tracking

Blink is an iOS app that take care for your eyes. It's a daily eyesight trainer with a number of effective exercises that helps your eyes to relieve tense and strengthen eyesight. Blink uses eye tracking to guide your exercise technique.
Устает зрение от монитора? Белорусы создали приложение для разминки глазПриложение Blink пока можно скачать только на iOS. Как пояснила соосновательница Марина Околович (всего в команде четыре человека), приложение реализовано через внутренние возможности True Depth камеры, поэтому доступно на iPhone X и выше. В ближайшее время релиз на Android не планируется. - Для нас это первый собственный продукт, - говорит Марина.
Белорусы выпустили мобильное приложение для разминки глаз - Технологии OnlinerВ App Store появилось приложение Blink X, которое выпустила команда белорусов. Приложение помогает отдохнуть глазам с помощью упражнений, что актуально при долгой работе за компьютером и не только. Blink X работает через TrueDepth-камеру iPhone (есть в X, XR, XS и XS Max) либо iPad (актуальные iPad Pro) - соответственно, другие устройства от Apple не поддерживаются.
На хакатоне EMERGE и EPAM победило приложение для разминки глаз - Технологии OnlinerПриложение Blink стало победителем хакатона, который в эти выходные проводили организаторы EMERGE и EPAM. Мероприятие было посвящено глобальной теме "Технологии для будущего", к участию допускались проекты с идеями в области сельского хозяйства, долгожительства, мобильности и здоровья. Blink - это своего рода "йога для глаз". Разработчики реализовали комплекс упражнений, который поможет бороться с миопией (близорукостью).
Что делать, если устали глаза? Тестируем приложение для хорошего зренияХочу рассказать о полезном приложении Blink, которое использует технологию Apple под названием Eye Tracking и тренирует глазные мышцы. Программа бесплатная, вот ссылка в App Store. Никаких встроенных покупок или рекламы. Просто качаете и пользуетесь. Для использования Blink нужно устройство Apple с поддержкой Eye Tracking - программа работает на iPhone X/XS, XR, 11 и так далее.
Как обеспечить себе победу на хакатоне за шесть шагов | RusbaseХакатон - это своего рода спринт стартапов, где команды должны за один день создать и презентовать сервис или его прототип. Для успеха на таком мероприятии нужна не только удачная идея, но и специфическая подготовка. О том, как выиграть хакатон, в материале рассказывает Марина Околович, специалист по коммуникациям проекта Blink, который недавно победил в Emerge Hack, прошедшем в Минске.
TrueDepth камера Apple и 1532 доллара. С чем приложение Blink для разминки глаз выходит на рынокКоманда Blink победила на хакатоне Emerge с проектом для разминки глаз. После релиза их показатель - 3200 органических скачиваний. Объём рынка "глазных" приложений - 93 тысячи долларов в месяц. И Blink рассчитывают, что закрепиться на этом рынке им поможет технология Apple "Еye tracking". Продукт Blink - это разминка для глаз.
Blink: интерактивная "разминка для глаз" с использованием технологии eye tracking - Трибуна на vc.ruПриложение для iPhone, которое поможет сохранить и укрепить зрение. Почему это важно Среднестатистический пользователь проводит несколько часов в день, глядя на экран смартфона. Конечно, глаза от этого устают. А зрительная усталость - вещь гораздо более серьёзная, чем мы обычно думаем. Она приводит к сухости и раздражению глаз (потому что мы реже моргаем), искажениям зрения и даже нарушениям двигательного баланса.
Обзор Blink: тренируем глаза с помощью Face IDДва года назад вместе с iPhone X Apple представила камеру TrueDepth. С тех пор и до настоящего момента её самым удачным применением было распознавание лица. Разработчики из Минска меняют положение дел с приложением Blink. Оно использует камеру TrueDepth для тренировки ваших глаз. Сразу уточним - Blink совместимо только с устройствами, оборудованными камерой TrueDepth.
Blink: how to build a health habit of daily eye careBlink is an iOS app that cares for your eyes. It's a daily eyesight trainer with a number of effective exercises that help your eyes to relieve tense and strengthen eyesight. Blink uses eye tracking to guide your exercise technique. The average user spends several hours a day looking at the screen of a smartphone.
Daniil Okhlopkov
Daniil Okhlopkov
Happy to see that a hackathon idea turned into a product! So rare, so cool!
Ivan Dmitrievich
Ivan Dmitrievich
Maker
@okhlopkov That was our original plan after hackathon ^ —— ^ THANKS!
Arseniy Kuheika
Arseniy Kuheika
Maker
Hi, @kevin thank you for hunting our product! My name is Arsen. We developed an iOS App Blink. It helps to reduce eye tense, stress and fatigue with special eyesight exercises. App is based on eye tracking technology through TrueDepth. This technology helps Blink to guide user’s exercise technique and correct it for maximum efficiency. Because of TrueDepth Blink is only available for iPhones X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11 or iPad Pro models. Due to the unique design, wich activates peripheral vision, users can navigate in Blink without directly looking at the screen. This is what makes Blink friendly solution for tired eyesight. App is totally free, because our goal right now is to get as much users feedback as possible. So, maybe you would be interested in testing our app and share your honest thoughts on it. Do you like it?
Николай Филончик
Николай Филончик
Nice app! Really helps not to forget about eye gymnastics.
Ivan Dmitrievich
Ivan Dmitrievich
Maker
@new_user_332fdc2697 Glad to hear. Lots of stuff need to be done and improved!
Ilya Tkachev
Ilya Tkachev
Simple and clear idea. Gj guys!
Nastya Boravik
Nastya Boravik
@designervkepke app really helps look after my eyes
