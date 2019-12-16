Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sacha Nasan
Maker
Thank you to @bramk for hunting us! -- Hey Product Hunters 👋, Have you ever been on a date from one of the dating apps? Then you might have experienced a situation where the person who showed up was much older or even a completely different person than his or her profile. This happened to my cousin, where the man who showed up was about 15 years older. He had used old pictures on his profile. But that’s just one story and there are many of these. We grew tired of the sometimes fake and superficial aspect of the online dating world so my cousin’s brother (@glennkeller) and I decided to found Blindlee to make the process more transparent and safer but also fun 🎉. Blindlee makes for a fun 3-minute blurred video experience with a random person matching your criteria. It’s like a short, pre-date ice-breaker before you potentially match and decide to meet in real life. And we even put control of the blur filter into the woman’s hand to make it safer for women! We developed Blindlee ourselves and are bootstrapping it for the moment so feedback and suggestions are much appreciated! 🚀 Much love ❤️, #loveisblind, Glenn and Sacha
UpvoteShare