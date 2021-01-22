Blind Pulse
discussion
Seungjun Lee
MakerProduct Manager @Blind
Hello fellow hunters! Today we are excited to announce the launch of our new product, Blind Pulse with a mission to make employee true sentiments accessible to the public. 🧨 Problem Employee engagement surveys are broken. Currently, engagement surveys are administered by the company, for the company, within the company. There is no incentive to be honest; The employees who answer the internal survey questions never get any insight into how their peers respond. They have no idea what the data is being used for. And even if they do get a recap, professionals have nothing to benchmark those numbers against; how does their company stand amongst other talent competitors? 💪 Solution We ask the exact same questions to 4.3M verified professionals on Blind. The questionnaire asks you to give your honest ratings on your company, leadership, work-life balance, compensation, and more. You share your sentiment and gain access to the results of your company and other companies. With Pulse, you can now see how your peers truly feel about your company and also how other professionals feel about theirs. At Blind, our mission towards transparency breaks down professional barriers - empowering informed decisions and inspiring productive change in the workplace. Please let us know your feedback and what we can do to make the product even better going forward. Thanks so much for trying it out :)
