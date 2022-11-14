Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blime
Blime
We are making you professional profile as a brand
Blime is a full life-cycle service, starting from creating a professional CV to the offer proposition. Our service helps newcomers integrate into the job market and mature employees quickly switch to a new opportunity.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Social Network
by
Blime
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Dmytro Pyvovarenko
in
Productivity
,
Social Network
. Made by
Dmytro Pyvovarenko
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Blime's first launch.
