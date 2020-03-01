  1. Home
Blendix

Use the combos to reach the highest score, fast!

Match and blend the blocks of the same number and combine B-cubes for explosions and tap “Blendix” to open your way through the highest score!

There are countless possibilities, and your talent in blending blocks will be the key.
