  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BlenderBot 3
Ranked #8 for today

BlenderBot 3

An AI chatbot that improves through conversation

Free
Meet BlenderBot 3, the first publicly available 175B-parameter chatbot with model weights, code & datasets. It can chat about nearly any topic & is designed to learn & improve by conversing with people in the real world.
Launched in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub +1 by
BlenderBot 3
About this launch
BlenderBot 3
An AI chatbot that improves through conversation
0
reviews
9
followers
BlenderBot 3 by
BlenderBot 3
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on August 7th, 2022.
BlenderBot 3
is not rated yet. This is BlenderBot 3's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#167