Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BlenderBot 3
Ranked #8 for today
BlenderBot 3
An AI chatbot that improves through conversation
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Meet BlenderBot 3, the first publicly available 175B-parameter chatbot with model weights, code & datasets. It can chat about nearly any topic & is designed to learn & improve by conversing with people in the real world.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
BlenderBot 3
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
BlenderBot 3
An AI chatbot that improves through conversation
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
BlenderBot 3 by
BlenderBot 3
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on August 7th, 2022.
BlenderBot 3
is not rated yet. This is BlenderBot 3's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#167
Report