The hardest part of creating amazing long exposure photos and videos is out of the control of even the best photographers. With Blendeo you don’t need to get lucky, you control time.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 This amazing! Could be done with ease. Will this be for Android or windows ?
Upvote Share·
Philippe LeBlancMaker@wordsfromphil · CEO, Flixel Photos
@ayush_chandra at this point, exclusive for iOS.
Upvote Share·