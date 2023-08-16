Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blend Icons
Blend Icons
136,000 Free SVG Icons elegant, monochrome & colored
Visit
Upvote 51
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
a new language to search perfect free icons in a fun, simple, and fast way for your projects. — just you and your creative 😎
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Icons
by
Blend Icons
About this launch
Blend Icons
136,000 Free SVG Icons elegant, monochrome & colored
1
review
51
followers
Follow for updates
Blend Icons by
Blend Icons
was hunted by
Tal Revivo
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Icons
. Made by
Tal Revivo
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Blend Icons
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Blend Icons 's first launch.
Upvotes
51
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
