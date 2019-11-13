Discussion
Akash Hamirwasia
Hello Product Hunt, I built Blaze because I wanted an easier and seamless way to share files between my laptop and mobile without signing up for any service 😇 It uses a direct device to device (peer-to-peer) connection to share files across supported devices and networks. Since it's a web app, you don't have to install any app on your device to share files ⚡ I have been constantly working and learning by building this product. Since I started working on it, I have open-sourced this project so that anyone can leave feedback and contribute features ❤️
Cool tool Akash! Simple and ready to use right away, All the best!