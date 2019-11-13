Log InSign up
Blaze

Fast peer to peer file sharing web app ⚡

Blaze allows you to share files across multiple devices on the web. No registrations required, start sharing files instantly by joining rooms.
New way of sharing files across devices over the web using WebRTCThere have been various methods of sharing files on the web. You upload a file to a server and share a link using which other people can download that file. While this is a tried-and-tested method of sharing data in general, let's try to tackle this problem with a more "device-to-device" sharing approach rather than "device-server-device".
Hello Product Hunt, I built Blaze because I wanted an easier and seamless way to share files between my laptop and mobile without signing up for any service 😇 It uses a direct device to device (peer-to-peer) connection to share files across supported devices and networks. Since it's a web app, you don't have to install any app on your device to share files ⚡ I have been constantly working and learning by building this product. Since I started working on it, I have open-sourced this project so that anyone can leave feedback and contribute features ❤️
Cool tool Akash! Simple and ready to use right away, All the best!
