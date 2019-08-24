Discussion
James Tucker
When conducting user testing over the last 10 years I noticed a few trends as companies started to increase their sales teams and also have more remote workers. While user testing with remote workers I noticed they would not stay with the company long and discovered they felt they were not in the loop. Blastcast originally started out as a virtual sales bell but after getting a working prototype at a pilot, they used it as a way to give accolades, share customer feedback, introduce new hires, announce big wins, and more.
