Blastcast

Dedicated company announcement system

Blastcast improves company culture and helps retain employees through an internal announcement platform with near 100% read rates.
The perfect addition to the company email and a collaboration system.
James Tucker
Maker
When conducting user testing over the last 10 years I noticed a few trends as companies started to increase their sales teams and also have more remote workers. While user testing with remote workers I noticed they would not stay with the company long and discovered they felt they were not in the loop. Blastcast originally started out as a virtual sales bell but after getting a working prototype at a pilot, they used it as a way to give accolades, share customer feedback, introduce new hires, announce big wins, and more.
