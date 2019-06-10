Blast Reader

Reviews
Alain Caltieri
Hi! I’m Alain, an indie iOS developer obsessed with self-improvement. I'm always shocked by how useful reading is and how much we can learn (and we need to learn). The amount of information available today is unprecedented but we still read like Sumerians 5000 years ago, one page at a time. There should be a better way, isn't it? Today, I’m introducing Blast, a fast reading app. It uses a technique called RSVP (Rapid Serial Visual Presentation) to read faster than normal and keep the same level of comprehension. Just check it out. It is available on the App Store. Until the end of the month, we’re offering it at a super discounted price, and the first month is free, so no excuses. PS: If you have any questions or suggestions, I’ll be glad to answer :). Also, if you're curious about how the app works before downloading, here's the official landing page describing it: https://crazyhorseapps.com/apps/... Enjoy your reading
