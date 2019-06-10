Blast Reader

Log InSign up
There’s a ton of information we must process daily. Being faster at it makes a huge difference in our personal development. With Blast you will increase your reading speed while keeping it enjoyable.
Blast - Fast Reading - Crazy Horse AppsMore than 5000 years ago, Sumerians in Mesopotamia created cuneiform script. It was the first time humans used writing for something else than accounting. They were only able to write on limestone, then came papyrus, and finally paper. It was paramount to write text organised in pages, due to the physical support used for writing.
Hi! I’m Alain, an indie iOS developer obsessed with self-improvement. I'm always shocked by how useful reading is and how much we can learn (and we need to learn). The amount of information available today is unprecedented but we still read like Sumerians 5000 years ago, one page at a time. There should be a better way, isn't it? Today, I’m introducing Blast, a fast reading app. It uses a technique called RSVP (Rapid Serial Visual Presentation) to read faster than normal and keep the same level of comprehension. Just check it out. It is available on the App Store. Until the end of the month, we’re offering it at a super discounted price, and the first month is free, so no excuses. PS: If you have any questions or suggestions, I’ll be glad to answer :). Also, if you're curious about how the app works before downloading, here's the official landing page describing it: https://crazyhorseapps.com/apps/... Enjoy your reading
