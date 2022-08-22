Products
Turn your long hard-to-read links into short branded links and increase your engagement. Blanq makes it easy to track your links and see which ones are performing better. You can then optimize your marketing and save time and money.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Social media marketing
by
Blanq
About this launch
Blanq
Simple and reliable custom URL shortener for your brand
Blanq V2 by
Blanq
was hunted by
Shashank
in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Shashank
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Blanq
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
