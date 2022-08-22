Products
This is the latest launch from Blanq
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Blanq V2
Ranked #16 for today

Blanq V2

URL shortener with custom domains and traffic routing

Free Options
Embed
Turn your long hard-to-read links into short branded links and increase your engagement. Blanq makes it easy to track your links and see which ones are performing better. You can then optimize your marketing and save time and money.
Launched in Marketing, Tech, Social media marketing by
Blanq
About this launch
Blanq
Simple and reliable custom URL shortener for your brand
5
Blanq V2 by
Blanq
was hunted by
Shashank
in Marketing, Tech, Social media marketing. Made by
Shashank
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Blanq
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
