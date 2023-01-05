Products
blank.page
blank.page
Easy way to take notes on your desktop
A simple text editor that's always in your browser. All your content is private and nothing is stored on a server. Be sure to save your text somewhere else before closing the window
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
by
blank.page
About this launch
blank.page
Easy way to take notes on your desktop
blank.page by
blank.page
was hunted by
Krishnaswamy Anand Ganesh
in
Productivity
,
Notes
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
blank.page
is not rated yet. This is blank.page's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#167
