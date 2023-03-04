Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Blank Design System
Ranked #1 for today
Blank Design System
The fastest UI kit & design system for your projects
Visit
Upvote 43
30% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create high-quality landing pages in just a few minutes and save a lot of time with Blank's huge layout library. Get a set of 2k+ fully customizable and neatly organized components that will help you work faster. Especially for Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Blank Design System
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Blank Design System
The fastest UI Kit & Design System for your projects
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Blank Design System by
Blank Design System
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Deny
and
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
. Featured on March 4th, 2023.
Blank Design System
is not rated yet. This is Blank Design System's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
7
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#147
Report