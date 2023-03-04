Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Blank Design System
Blank Design System

Blank Design System

The fastest UI kit & design system for your projects

Free Options
Create high-quality landing pages in just a few minutes and save a lot of time with Blank's huge layout library. Get a set of 2k+ fully customizable and neatly organized components that will help you work faster. Especially for Figma.
Launched in Design Tools by
About this launch
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in Design Tools. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Deny
and
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
. Featured on March 4th, 2023.
