Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Blank Design System
See Blank Design System’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Blank 2.0
Blank 2.0
The fastest UI Kit & Design System for your projects
Visit
Upvote 51
20% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build top-notch websites and apps in minutes, taking advantage of Blank 2.0. Get a set of 2800+ fully customizable and neatly organized components that will help you work faster.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Blank Design System
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Blank Design System
The fastest UI Kit & Design System for your projects
2
reviews
643
followers
Follow for updates
Blank 2.0 by
Blank Design System
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
and
Denis Shepherd
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Blank Design System
is rated
4/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on March 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
51
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report