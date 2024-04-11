Launches
  Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Blahget
Blahget
Ranked #17 for today

Blahget

Voice-based AI expense tracker app

Free
Embed
Powered by OpenAI's GPT 4, you can speak to AI, and it will automatically categorized and logged expenses. Find out how much you spent on groceries last month without clicking around. Just ask the AI, and it'll browse the entries and answer you. 👀 + 💭 = 🤩
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Personal Finance
 by
Blahget
About this launch
Blahget
Blahget Voice-based AI expense tracker app
Blahget by
Blahget
was hunted by
Sherry Chu
Made by Sherry Chu and Sean Chen. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Sherry Chu
and
Sean Chen
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Blahget
is not rated yet. This is Blahget 's first launch.
