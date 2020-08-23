  1. Home
Blaeberry

An eye workouts assistant for the Apple Watch

#3 Product of the DayToday
BLAEBERRY FEATURES:
• Ophthalmologists recommended set of workouts;
• Smart haptics workouts assistance;
• Visual workouts assistance;
• Voice workouts assistance;
• Interaction with Health App.
Dovlet Mammedov
Maker
We live in an era where we read texts, look at images, watch videos on computer and smartphone screens, which leads to eye strain and possible age related eye disorders. We all know the importance of being healthy by doing regular workouts and staying active. The same could be said of your eyes, they also need regular workouts just like the rest of our body.
