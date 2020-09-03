Blade UI Kit
Renderless components to utilise in your Laravel Blade views
Gertjan De WildeSaaS Founder.
Great Stuff, @driesvints!
This will benefit the productivity when building Laravel applications A LOT. Great work!
@mubashariqbal tweeted about it. Nice product.
@mubashariqbal @csaba_kissi Thanks!
Great, thank you! I love the search on the new site, where you can easily skim through the icons and get detailed Infos how to use them! Keep building awesome stuff :-)
@mathias_onea1 Thanks Mathias!
Just wow, that's a really good addition to the workflow. Keep working hard.