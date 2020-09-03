  1. Home
Blade UI Kit is a set of renderless components to utilise in your Laravel Blade views. In all essence, it's a collection of useful utilities, connecting the dots between different parts of the TALL stack. It was made for Blade, Laravel's templating engine.
Launching Blade UI Kit | Dries VintsPublished on September 2, 2020
Gertjan De WildeSaaS Founder.
Great Stuff, @driesvints!
Jan Van EchelpoelFront-end developer/UI designer.
This will benefit the productivity when building Laravel applications A LOT. Great work!
Csaba KissiSerial maker
@mubashariqbal tweeted about it. Nice product.
Dries Vints
@mubashariqbal @csaba_kissi Thanks!
Mathias Onea
🎈
Great, thank you! I love the search on the new site, where you can easily skim through the icons and get detailed Infos how to use them! Keep building awesome stuff :-)
Dries Vints
@mathias_onea1 Thanks Mathias!
Andrew KordampalosWeb Developer
Just wow, that's a really good addition to the workflow. Keep working hard.
Dries Vints
@ckor Thanks!
