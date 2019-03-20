Log InSign up
Blade Earphones

AI enabled wireless fitness earphones

Sports earphones are everywhere, but none live up to the likes of BLADE - the true combination of A.I. Fitness Technology and Music, designed with the technology of Personalized A.I. Voice Coaching, Smart Heart Rate Sensor and SOUL FIT App.
Blade: get a real-time coach in your ear for running and fitnessThe ear provides a great platform for tracking vitals data. In fact, earbuds, rather than watches, tend to be the most accurate heart-rate monitors, outperformed only by traditional chest straps. But you can get other data, too, as shown by a new Indiegogo campaign.
These Wireless Earbuds Track Your Heart Rate, Use A.I. to Improve Fitness | Digital TrendsThe new Blade wireless earbuds from Soul deliver good sound and battery life while also offering the ability to track your heart rate during a workout without the need for a heart rate sensor. The earbuds also offer A.I. coaching to improve running form and fitness in general.
Albert Chobanyan
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
@lynne_hale how fast it charges to 100%? Like the design a lot!
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@albertshepherdson Nearly 1,5 hours :)
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
Introducing BLADE, next generation of hearable which provides you with experience from tracking to personalized coaching by various advanced Sports Tech: ✅Real-time Personalized A.I. Voice Coaching for Running and Fitness ✅Smart Heart Rate Sensor ✅SOUL FIT Companion App for Detailed Training Data ✅Bluetooth 5.0 & Auto Pairing ✅96Hrs of Total Playtime ✅IPX7 Weatherproof ✅SOUL Signature Quality Sound with AAC codec ✅Freebit ™ Ergonomic C-shaped Ear Hook ✅Transparent Audio Mode
Lilit Ghukasyan
Lilit Ghukasyan@lilit_ghukasyan · Passionate of everything new
Does it come in different colors?
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@lilit_ghukasyan Yes, they are black & white
