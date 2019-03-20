Blade Earphones

Sports earphones are everywhere, but none live up to the likes of BLADE - the true combination of A.I. Fitness Technology and Music, designed with the technology of Personalized A.I. Voice Coaching, Smart Heart Rate Sensor and SOUL FIT App.
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
@lynne_hale how fast it charges to 100%? Like the design a lot!
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@albertshepherdson Nearly 1,5 hours :)
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
Introducing BLADE, next generation of hearable which provides you with experience from tracking to personalized coaching by various advanced Sports Tech: ✅Real-time Personalized A.I. Voice Coaching for Running and Fitness ✅Smart Heart Rate Sensor ✅SOUL FIT Companion App for Detailed Training Data ✅Bluetooth 5.0 & Auto Pairing ✅96Hrs of Total Playtime ✅IPX7 Weatherproof ✅SOUL Signature Quality Sound with AAC codec ✅Freebit ™ Ergonomic C-shaped Ear Hook ✅Transparent Audio Mode
Lilit Ghukasyan@lilit_ghukasyan · Passionate of everything new
Does it come in different colors?
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@lilit_ghukasyan Yes, they are black & white
