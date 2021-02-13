discussion
FoxFort Harrison
MakerDeveloper of BlackSight App
Hello everyone, I am proud to present my first Appstore app BlackSight. I am sure most of you can relate taking a photo from stock camera app in a low light environment and got so disappointed with the quality that you instantly delete it. Many of us feel that taking low light pictures is a waste of time and hence we just let go that thought of capturing that precious moment. if you had a DSLR, you would have got a better shot by making use of long exposure photography but not everyone is willing to carry the bulk with us. As it is said, "The best camera is one you have with you", so why not make the maximum of it? Meet BlackSight, a computational photography app designed to take better and brighter photos in low light. BlackSight makes use of LONG exposures by capturing several images to reduce noise and smartly merging them to enhance your low light images. It supports iPhone 6s and above and work on all cameras including the ultra-wide camera of iPhone 11. It makes use of long exposures by capturing several images to reduce noise and smartly merging them to enhance your low light images. All these operations are done on device itself, completely offline thereby protecting your privacy. The app is free, so you can try all the features in the demo. The only limitation is a watermark on the photos in demo version which can be removed by a one time in-app purchase. Below is a summary of all the features available: -Compatible with all cameras (front, ultra-wide, wide, telephoto). - Manual focus - Timer - Soft torch for illuminating super dark scenes - Photo format (HEIC/JPEG) - Shoot lower resolution image for faster processing - Grid - Mirrored selfies - Front flash - Smart white balance correction to reduce yellowish tint - Tripod mode for taking brighter and noise free images for very dark scenes -Manual white balance selector Do check it out and send me your feedback.
Brilliant idea!