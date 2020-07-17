Deals
Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K
Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K
The world’s most advanced digital film camera
Hardware
Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is a revolution in digital film with a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the award winning URSA Mini body.
Media | Blackmagic Design
Blackmagic announces 12K video camera for $9,995
Blackmagic Design has announced its first 12K video camera, the Ursa Mini Pro 12K. It's a higher resolution version of the existing Ursa Mini Pro, which shoots at 4.6K; the new model has a 12288 x 6480 Super 35 sensor capable of capturing 12K footage at 60 frames per second, 8K at 110 fps, and cropped 4K Super 16 at 220 fps.
Leandro
Hunter
Pro
12K! I wonder at which point we'll stop noticing the difference.
