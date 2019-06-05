Blacklane 5.0

Blacklane provides professional ground transportation at the most competitive rates at 500+ airports and 300+ cities in 60+ countries around the globe.
Chris Messina
Hadn't heard of this service, but a company I'm working with booked a Blacklane black car service for me for a recent speaking event and I was impressed at the quality of the experience... there is competition for Uber in the black car market!
