Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion from BlackHole team is here, and I’m super excited to introduce you to BlackHole 1.0 ✨, a platform for fast and private file transfer that works over blockchain technology. As we keep hearing about data breach news of big companies like Dropbox or WhatsApp, it is harder for us to keep trusting them with our file and personal data, and it made us think about finding a better way. We think the best way to keep data secure is not having them in the first place. That’s why we choose the server-less solution, in other word, blockchain. The most challenging part for us was designing a blockchain app that doesn't look like a blockchain app! We wanted to make the transition from centralized to decentralized solution as smoothly as possible. That is where Blockstack comes in to help us with a secure and decentralized authentication service, working on Bitcoin blockchain. BlackHole is a fully native app – no clunky Node.js –; as a result, it has so much less system usage (10MB of ram!) and great user experience. Being native also provides multiple layers of encryption with excellent performance. BlackHole lives in your menu bar and lets you send files with only one click. Your shared file split into parts, encrypt, and then upload to a random hub of your choice. It gives you a private share link that plays the role of a key. No one can access the file without this link. Unlike traditional centralized services, BlackHole doesn't know about who, whom, what, and where the file shared! That’s the reason we name it BlackHole 🕳 🤓 Here is where BlackHole shines: 🔑 Secure as Crypto Money. Blockchain ,plus industry-standard AES CBC with 256 bits key ,plus PKCS7 padding pattern. 📤 Data streaming. No need to waste time on uploading progress, links are generated and shareable instantly, and receiver can also see how uploading goes! 🍬 Designed for everyday use. Press Command/Ctrl + B on any file or folder, you now have a private share link in your clipboard. Hold the Shift key while doing this, and add your defined password as extra protection. If you are a mouse guy, you can drag-n-drop one or more files at the same time into the BlackHole tray icon as an alternative way. 🗜 Transfer compression. With the smart compressor along with multipart upload, it can save up to 90% of transfer time. BlackHole is available for Windows and Mac, and more is on the way. Also, to hold our security claim, we released the source as open to anyone. Take a look at it in GitHub link. We can’t wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any question. “Share a file and keep your privacy. BlackHole.”
I just tried your app , even feel faster than dropbox and google drive. But , your source codes use pascal, really hard to check malicious codes inside or not.
@blockstack_yummy Happy to hear that. We chose Pascal because it lets us to compile BlackHole for multi-platforms with excellent performance. P.S. Actually Pascal is famous for being easy to read! 😁
