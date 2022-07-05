Products
Home
→
Product
→
Blacken Slash
Blacken Slash
A minimalist tactical ARPG fusing Diablo and Into the Breach
A tactical roguelite RPG where the items you choose define your character. Create powerful builds from an abundance of loot as you try to save a corrupted retro computer system in byte-sized tactical puzzles.
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Strategy Games
Blacken Slash
About this launch
Blacken Slash
A minimalist tactical ARPG fusing Diablo and Into the Breach
Blacken Slash by
Blacken Slash
was hunted by
ehmprah
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Strategy Games
. Made by
ehmprah
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Blacken Slash
is not rated yet. This is Blacken Slash's first launch.
