Black Swans Community

Black Swans is a vibrant 🔥 community of statisticians who help each other with problems and collaborate on projects. 😎
Great Design. Intelligent Minds.
None
Been on the forum for a week and it's great! Interesting conversations between stat heads!Harry Dry has used this product for one week.
Jack Dry
Hey guys, I’m a 4th year maths student at St Andrews University and have recently created an online statistics community 🤓 called Black Swans (www.blackswans.io). The site allows users to post about anything related to statistics and then other users can comment on these posts. E.g., perhaps you had successfully predicted the result of every World Cup ⚽ match and wanted to share the story of how you did it, or maybe you wanted to find people interested in developing a quant trading strategy 💵 with you. We also run competitions 🏆 on the site, e.g., best solution to our puzzle "Who's Doing the Dishes?" (www.blackswans.io/post/9/) wins £100. Hope you like it ❤️ Jack
Harry Dry
Great Site. Look forward to using!
Alexander Isora
Hi Jack! What is the tech stack behind BlackSwans?
