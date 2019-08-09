Deals
Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K
A professional grade 6k pocket camera from Blackmagic
Photography
Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera is better than a simple video camera because it has professional features allowing you to create the same "look" as Hollywood feature films.
12 minutes ago
Blackmagic announces Pocket Cinema Camera 6K
Blackmagic Design has revealed its latest compact camera for cinematography, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. It looks pretty similar to the 4K camera introduced last year, which is to say that it looks like a Minolta SLR from 1993, but it has a bigger sensor - it shoots in Super 35 format (similar to APS-C) with a resolution of 6144 x 3456.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
I really thought this would be more expensive being honest. Is there really a noticeable difference once you go past 4k?
12 minutes ago
