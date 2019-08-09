Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Blackmagic announces Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Blackmagic Design has revealed its latest compact camera for cinematography, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. It looks pretty similar to the 4K camera introduced last year, which is to say that it looks like a Minolta SLR from 1993, but it has a bigger sensor - it shoots in Super 35 format (similar to APS-C) with a resolution of 6144 x 3456.