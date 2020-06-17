Black Lives Matter Bar

Discussion
Chris Lawson
Maker
We unapologetically support the Black Lives Matter movement, but talk is cheap. We did not build this so that companies can add it to their site and call it a day. That is cheap talk. Our goal is for businesses and organizations that add the BLMbar to their site to start conversations internally and externally with their leadership, teams, and customers about equality and justice, lead by example, then take actionable steps to make the change. Building this was our small way to push people to act and embolden people to break their silence, but it can not stop there. We hope you will add this to your site today to help get that conversation started. #BlackLivesMatter Chris
