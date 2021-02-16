discussion
Geoff Pado
MakeriOS Developer with Cocoatype
Hey everyone! Black Highlighter is an iOS app I've worked on for a few years, and it's now available on the Mac. Black Highlighter uses automated detection and recognition to help you quickly redact text from images. Here's a few of Black Highlighter's features on macOS: – Quickly redact text while leaving clean, complete strokes. – Choose words and phrases to be automatically redacted. – Redact with multiple colors for different types of text. – Create automated workflow using Automator. Thanks for checking out Black Highlighter, and I'd love for you to let me know what you think. Happy highlighting!
