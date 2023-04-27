Products
Black

Black

An app to discover independent and purpose driven brands.

Black is an app to discover independent and purpose driven brands. Black makes discovery of top notch brands fun and easy by building a gamified way to discover and shop.
Launched in
Android
E-Commerce
Shopping
 by
Black
About this launch
Black
22
Black by
Black
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Android, E-Commerce, Shopping. Made by
Deepak Ravindran
,
Sulaiman Mudimala
,
ram mohan desai
and
Sundaravel M
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Black
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Black's first launch.
23
5
-
-