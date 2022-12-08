Products
Bizzmill
Ranked #18 for today
Bizzmill
Business growth planning
Visit
Upvote 7
50% on all annual plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bizzmill is an online software application for startups and entrepreneurs offering business and financial growth planning.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Business
,
Finance
by
Bizzmill
About this launch
Bizzmill
Business growth planning
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Bizzmill by
Bizzmill
was hunted by
Bas Pauw
in
SaaS
,
Business
,
Finance
. Made by
Daan Hartge
and
Bas Pauw
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
Bizzmill
is not rated yet. This is Bizzmill's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#18
Report