Bitmoji TV

Zany 4 minute cartoons starring your Bitmoji

Snapchat is launching Bitmoji TV. Zany stories involving you and your friends Bitmojis.
Snapchat Sets Launch of 'Bitmoji TV' Show, Starring You and Your Friends' Animated AvatarsSnap's new " Bitmoji TV " could represent the vanguard of a new wave of personalized entertainment - or maybe just a one-off gimmick. Either way, Snapchat and Bitmoji users are bound to be delighted and amused with the animated show, which stars their own Bitmoji avatars and those of their friends.
Snapchat launches Bitmoji TV: zany 4-min cartoons of your avatarIf you were the star of every show, would you watch more mobile television? Snapchat is betting that narcissism drives resonance for its new weekly videos that put your and your friends' customizable Bitmoji avatars into a flurry of silly animated situations. Bitmoji TV premieres on Saturday ...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Awesome, I love the bitmoji stories, this is a great idea
