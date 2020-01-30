Snapchat Sets Launch of 'Bitmoji TV' Show, Starring You and Your Friends' Animated Avatars Snap's new " Bitmoji TV " could represent the vanguard of a new wave of personalized entertainment - or maybe just a one-off gimmick. Either way, Snapchat and Bitmoji users are bound to be delighted and amused with the animated show, which stars their own Bitmoji avatars and those of their friends.