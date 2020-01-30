Deals
Bitmoji TV
Bitmoji TV
Zany 4 minute cartoons starring your Bitmoji
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Snapchat is launching Bitmoji TV. Zany stories involving you and your friends Bitmojis.
an hour ago
Snapchat Sets Launch of 'Bitmoji TV' Show, Starring You and Your Friends' Animated Avatars
Snap's new " Bitmoji TV " could represent the vanguard of a new wave of personalized entertainment - or maybe just a one-off gimmick. Either way, Snapchat and Bitmoji users are bound to be delighted and amused with the animated show, which stars their own Bitmoji avatars and those of their friends.
Snapchat launches Bitmoji TV: zany 4-min cartoons of your avatar
If you were the star of every show, would you watch more mobile television? Snapchat is betting that narcissism drives resonance for its new weekly videos that put your and your friends' customizable Bitmoji avatars into a flurry of silly animated situations. Bitmoji TV premieres on Saturday ...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Awesome, I love the bitmoji stories, this is a great idea
an hour ago
