Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Henrique Chappuis
Maker
YouTube ads is sooo anoying! 😒 How many times you skip boring ads per day? A lot, I suspose. But let's try to see from the advertisers' perspective for a moment... They don't want to spam you, I'm totaly sure about that. As a marketeer I know how bad it can be for two reasons: 1- You pay a lot to show your ad for the wrong people. 💸 2- You don't have control about who will see your ad. 👀 For this reason we built Biteplay, to help both sides. 👉The user will see an ad which they care about. 👉The advertiser will cut the costs by showing it to the right people. Biteplay allows brands to protect their content and get hyper target traffic. So, how does it work? 🤔 Youtube allows you to place your ad on a video (when it has monetization enabled). With Biteplay you can save tons of time and scrap those videos by keywords. Biteplay will gives you tons of videos related to your niche, so you can show your video at the right time! Also you're gonna get awesome tools: 👉 Views, Date, Relevance, Comments, etc. 👉 Find hot influencers in your niche 👉 Get viral videos 👉 Get the best keywords When you have to say something, say it with CONTEXT ❗ Youtube has quality buyer traffic and offers 30 seconds for free for advertisers to pitch. Get contextual and take advantage of this amazing opportunitty. In other words: Be at the right place at the right time. PS: This app was built by marketeers for marketeers. PS2: We've made some good deals to PH's, so check the page. Thank you so much, and please share your feedback 😍
Upvote (2)Share
Cool! I'm excited to try this out!
UpvoteShare
OMG! 😍 I've been waiting for such a tool for a looong time.
UpvoteShare