Bitcompare 2.0

👋 Hi hunters! Bitcompare was born from the idea that DeFi and CeFi platforms are exploding and there needs to be a platform to aggregate and compare them. This was a personal need that my friends also had when I told them they can earn interest on their crypto. ❓ What We launched the platform a little less than a year ago. We started getting breakout traction about 4 months ago. Since then, we've listened and doubled down on what our users are finding most useful. 😅 Where does the data come from? Initially, this was a totally manual process. Now it's been automated with our own custom built APIs. Rates update in near real-time and there's no more manual entry 🏗 What are our next plans with it? With this next launch, we're still validating the idea, but slightly more focused on scaling it now. This means more/better data, more content, more partnerships, better SEO and more. How you can help? - 👋 Share your feedback and questions here. - 🤝 Any connections to those in the industry that would like to team up and work closer together - 🔥 If you like it and find it useful, feel free to share and tell others There’s a lot of updates coming, so keep an eye on it. Thanks for taking the time to read this 🙏
