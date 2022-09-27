Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bitcoin Journey
Bitcoin Journey
A curation of resources telling the story of Bitcoin.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An open-source Gitbook project to help you better understand why Bitcoin exists and how it works, through a curation of videos, articles, and essays from experts in the field.
Launched in
Bitcoin
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
by
Bitcoin Journey
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
Bitcoin Journey
A curation of resources telling the story of Bitcoin.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Bitcoin Journey by
Bitcoin Journey
was hunted by
Valentijn v/den Hout
in
Bitcoin
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Valentijn v/den Hout
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Bitcoin Journey
is not rated yet. This is Bitcoin Journey's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#125
Report