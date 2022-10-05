Products
Bitcoin & Crypto Price Widget
Bitcoin & Crypto Price Widget
Follow your favourite crypto in the local currency
Track the prices of any from 390+ cryptocurrencies on home screen in USD, EUR, GBP and other 22 local currencies! It is a new app designed to help traders and investors stay up to date with the latest movements in the world’s major cryptocurrencies.
Android
,
Crypto
,
Tech
Bitcoin & Crypto Price Widget
Bitcoin & Crypto Price Widget by
in
Android
,
Crypto
,
Tech
Ivan Bolotin
,
Alesya Sarycheva
,
Aliaksei Karavaichyk
,
Oleg Grinko
,
Kristina Truhanovich
,
Aliaksei Yareshchanka
and
Alina Lebedz
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#135
