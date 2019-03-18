Bitcast.fm
Meet Bitcast.fm - a new bespoke podcasting app built specifically for the worlds best tech podcasts.
🏷️ Tag friends in bits as you hear them.
👏 Clap at moments you love. Find them later from your profile.
💬Discuss these awesome bits with the world!
I don't know about everyone else but I've been wanting this product for a long time 👏
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Marcus, the founder of Bitcast.fm and I’m super excited to introduce you to Bitcast 1.0. Bitcast.fm is the social podcast platform that we always wanted - a platform that let's you discover and share the best 'bits' of podcasts seamlessly as you hear them. Rather selfishly, we also decided to design and launch it with our favorite tech podcasts in mind. The decision to build a web app first (instead of native) is to stay agile while we find the right product-everything-fit. Full intentions to build native soon. With that in mind, this version is minimal and maximal where it matters. We tried really hard to make the most important features function well but it still has some rough edges, don't be afraid to tell us about them! Upcoming Features: - Editing and deleting Bits / comments - Sub-comments and upvotes - Following podcasters and friends. - Search and subscribe - PWA (waiting for upcoming IOS update) - Private tagging and messaging. - Alternate Reddit style feed. Boosting with eth. - Topbits, topics, playlists. - Secret sauce, *cough* discussions. Thank you to everyone who previously signed up to the waiting list and cheers @bentossell for hunting! Feel free to reach out! marcus(@)bitcast.fm Best, Marcus_Sonoma
