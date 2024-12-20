Launches
BitBadges
BitBadges
Utilize Gated NFTs for Identity Authentication Management
Build your universal, multi-chain digital identity through collecting badges, completing claims, and earning credentials. Carry your portfolio with you to any app and any chain.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
Blockchain
by
BitBadges
About this launch
was hunted by
Andrew Kamal
in
Crypto
Web3
Blockchain
. Made by
Andrew Kamal
and
Trevor Miller
. Featured on December 21st, 2024.
