  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bismio - Todos, notes and more
Bismio - Todos, notes and more

Bismio - Todos, notes and more

Improves productivity at work and in your everyday life

Free
Bismios helps you become more productive and free up time in your everyday life. You get easy to use tools to keep track of to-do lists, meetings, files, important dates, write notes, collect important links and much more. All in one place!
Launched in Android, Productivity, Lifestyle
Bismio
Emma
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"As an entrepenuer I would be super happy with feedback for further development, big and small! Dont hesitate tro try it out and tell me if you miss anything, if its hard to understand or anything else!"

About this launch
Improves productivity at work and in your everyday life
Bismio - Todos, notes and more by
Bismio
was hunted by
Kim Kalmer
in Android, Productivity, Lifestyle. Made by
Kim Kalmer
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Bismio
is not rated yet. This is Bismio's first launch.
Day rank
#57
Week rank
#165