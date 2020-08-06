Discussion
Mathew Samuel
Maker
Hello all, This project began as a search to fix a problem that we personally had. We were looking at ways we could go solar, but we couldn’t find any alternatives as we lived in a apartment. That’s when we started looking into ways what are the potential ways we could address this. Biscuits are tokenised portions of a solar panel that is installed elsewhere that you can get from our platform. The power produced from your biscuit is traded and that money is transferred to you, which then can be used for paying power bills or anything else Check out our website for more information and if you have any queries, we will be hanging around in the comment section :)
