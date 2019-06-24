Deals
Biscuit
Biscuit
A browser where your favorite apps won't get buried in tabs
Windows
Mac
+ 6
Biscuit is a free browser where your favorite apps won't get buried in tabs.
- Clearly separate your work and your personal stuff
- Individual sessions for each app
- Related tabs will be organized automatically
- You can set notifications freely for each app
Discussion
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
I like the concept, reminds me of
@stationhq
.
