Biscuit

A browser where your favorite apps won't get buried in tabs

Biscuit is a free browser where your favorite apps won't get buried in tabs.
- Clearly separate your work and your personal stuff
- Individual sessions for each app
- Related tabs will be organized automatically
- You can set notifications freely for each app
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
I like the concept, reminds me of @stationhq.
