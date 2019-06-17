Reviews
Easy Interface Simple to Use. Was able to visualize all tasks with their deadline in one single page.
Chat feature can be more improved
Using Birtly we were able to create and manage sprints very easily. We were previously trello for managing sprints. We have now shifted to Birtly and using it sinceSnaphy Powering Startups has used this product for one month.
It's the best, most reliable and user-friendly project management tool out there!
None. The team @Birtly is continuously innovating so new features are released quite frequently which is really great.
I've used a few project management tools in the past and Birtly is the only one that makes me genuinely happy and more productive (at work and with my side hustles).Rojy Kumari has used this product for one month.
Robins Gupta
Hi Hunters! 👋🏻 Robins here, Co-Founder and Architect of Birtly, along with @ravigupta9363. We are super excited to share with you Birtly, A Modern Work Management Solution which is as simple as Trello and as agile as Jira. Also, Birtly is extremely fast and very easy to get started. Birtly combines the features of Workspaces, Tasks, Gantt and Chat all in one collaborative visual space so that you can stay focused and get more work done.
Pros: I use this tool every day. Cons: No Complaints Tell us about more I use this tool for my job, side projects, and freelance. It's fantastic and easy to use.
