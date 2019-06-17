Log InSign up
Birtly

A simple yet efficient work management tool

Birtly is a simple work management platform that brings together the best tools for high-level planning, project and product management and task organization, bug tracking, sprint planning based on transparency and agility.
Birtly: Your workplace management toolFrom Japan to the United States, an unprecedented number of entrepreneurs is growing, opening and growing their own business due to rise of Internet .But with the rise of growing online business , entrepreneurs have found that selecting the ideal software solution to manage their business operations is more difficult and complicated than it sound.
Reviews
Snaphy Powering Startups
Hemant Goyal
Amit Das
  • Snaphy Powering Startups
    Snaphy Powering Startups
    Pros: 

    Easy Interface Simple to Use. Was able to visualize all tasks with their deadline in one single page.

    Cons: 

    Chat feature can be more improved

    Using Birtly we were able to create and manage sprints very easily. We were previously trello for managing sprints. We have now shifted to Birtly and using it since

    Snaphy Powering Startups has used this product for one month.
  • Rojy Kumari
    Rojy Kumari
    Pros: 

    It's the best, most reliable and user-friendly project management tool out there!

    Cons: 

    None. The team @Birtly is continuously innovating so new features are released quite frequently which is really great.

    I've used a few project management tools in the past and Birtly is the only one that makes me genuinely happy and more productive (at work and with my side hustles).

    Rojy Kumari has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Robins Gupta
Robins Gupta
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋🏻 Robins here, Co-Founder and Architect of Birtly, along with @ravigupta9363. We are super excited to share with you Birtly, A Modern Work Management Solution which is as simple as Trello and as agile as Jira. Also, Birtly is extremely fast and very easy to get started. Birtly combines the features of Workspaces, Tasks, Gantt and Chat all in one collaborative visual space so that you can stay focused and get more work done.
rimpi rimpi
rimpi rimpi
Pros: I use this tool every day. Cons: No Complaints Tell us about more I use this tool for my job, side projects, and freelance. It's fantastic and easy to use.
