  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Birdy
Ranked #2 for today

Birdy

Get more Twitter followers. Twitter profile A/B Testing.

Free Options
Birdy helps you optimize your Twitter profile with automated A/B testing. Create two profile versions and let Birdy determine which one converts more visitors into followers.
Launched in Twitter, A/B Testing, Social media marketing by
Birdy
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Birdy
BirdyGet more Twitter followers. Twitter profile A/B Testing.
0
reviews
Birdy by
Birdy
was hunted by
Maxime Dupré 🔨🥹
in Twitter, A/B Testing, Social media marketing. Made by
Maxime Dupré 🔨🥹
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Birdy
is not rated yet. This is Birdy's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
23
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#136