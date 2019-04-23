Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Birdfie

Birdfie

An intelligent selfie app for birds

get it
Birdfie can autonomously perform the following tasks: detect the presence of birds and take photos accordingly, identify birds, and blur the background after localizing the main object of interest.
Around the web
Birdfie: an intelligent selfie app for birdsBirds are cute. There is research evidence that watching birds is good for human's mental health. A quick search on Instagram reveals that there are 18 million photos associated with #birds alone. I think it is fair to say people love bird photos. However, traditionally, taking pictures of wild birds requires a lot of patience.
MediumChris Lam
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Lam
Chris Lam
Makers
Chris Lam
Chris Lam
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris Lam
Chris LamMaker@chris_lam4 · good person
Please let me know what you think about Birdfie. You can see more pictures taken by Birdfie by following me on Twitter, https://twitter.com/birdville_ai
Upvote ·