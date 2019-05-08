Cruise past traffic and congestion with powerful performance, zero carbon emissions, and a smooth, comfortable ride. This isn’t a scooter—this is your very own Bird.
Around the web
Bird is now selling its electric scooters directly to consumersBird, recognizing the growing possibility that people will want to own electric scooters rather than share them, is launching a new scooter model available for purchase. Called the Bird One, it will be available for ownership and shared use cases. Bird is also ditching the Ninebot ES and relying on...
TechCrunch
Bird says its new One e-scooter can survive a year of abuseBird says the Bird One is "the culmination of tens of millions of rides, cutting edge product design and engineering, safety certifications, and rigorous road tests," and is designed to last far longer as a shared vehicle than previous models.
Engadget
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I'm curious if scooter sales have taken off as much as I assume they have since the explosion of on-demand scooters last year. It makes a ton of sense to buy for those that commute to work in their scooter daily. It's cheaper and more convenient (no more Bird hunting!).
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@rrhoover Direct to consumer scooters are a pretty big thing in Ireland it seems just from general observation in my city. I wouldn't personally purchase one here, but say living in NY/SF/London/Paris than for sure I would consider it
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This, this is exactly what I want, no joke.
Upvote Share·