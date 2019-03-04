Log InSign up
Bird of Passage

A game where you listen to quirky conversations in a taxi

Bird of Passage is a free night ride across Tokyo.
By playing it, you will be granted access to the private conversations between a quirky passenger and the taxi drivers he will encounter en route.
Listen carefully and help him find his path...
Around the web
Bird of Passage is like the Taxicab Confessions of an urban legendBird of Passage follows a... person? Bird? Eyeball umbrella? As they wander lost from taxi ride to taxi ride through the late night streets of Tokyo. But all you see of the city is in the night lights reflected in the taxi, and the occasional sidewalk where our wandering protagonist is left by one cab before being quickly picked up by the next.
The Verge

This game is gorgeous looking, I love how it's heavily based on the narrative, very rare to see games like this anymore
